Day 5 Olympic Clips

Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first-ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle. Teammate Erica Sullivan closed late to win silver, to Ledecky’s elation.

In an incredibly tight race, Japan’s Yui Ohashi scraped past Team USA swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass for Tokyo Olympic gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. gymnastics veteran Sam Mikulak stuck the landing on his vault attempt in the Olympic individual all-around final, earning a 14.533, besting his 14.133 qualification performance.