NBC Olympic Primetime July 28th

Tonight at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel seeks his second Tokyo Gold in the 100 Free. Katie Ledecky leads the Women’s 4 x 200 Relay, and Team USA competes in the Men’s All-Around gymnastics final. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events are listed in the order expected to air, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Finals in Rowing are followed by Individual Time Trials in Men’s and Women’s Cycling. Then in Men’s Beach Volleyball, the US team of Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne face their second preliminary match. The two men won their Olympics opener, their first match ever paired together. Now, they take on Switzerland’s Adrian Heinrich and Micro Gerson. Next up are Swimming qualifying heats covering 5 different events. In Men’s Basketball, Team USA’s streak of 25 straight Olympic wins ended Sunday against France, but the U.S. hopes to bounce back in today’s matchup with Iran.

PRIMETIME

The night starts with the Men’s Gymnastics Individual All-Around, followed by the Men’s Synchronized Springboard diving final. In Swimming Ledecky and Dressel look to add to their Tokyo Olympics medal count in the Women’s 4 x 200m freestyle and Men’s 100m freestyle. Medals will also be awarded in the Men’s 800m freestyle, Men’s 200m breaststroke, and Women’s 200m butterfly.

PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

Women’s Beach Volleyball – USA’s “Team Splaes” (Claes/Sponcil) competes against Kenya. PRIME PLUS

Fresh off their win over France in the semi-finals, the U.S. Women’s 3×3 Basketball team faces off against the Russian Olympic Committee for the gold medal.



Also in Men’s Beach Volleyball, USA’s Dalhausser and Lucena play Argentina, and in Cycling, it’s the BMX Racing Quarterfinals for both Men and Women.