Olympics during NBC Primetime, August 4th

Tonight, Noah Lyles leads a strong American trio pursuing Gold in the 200 meter. And it’s live Beach Volleyball, as April Ross and Alix Klineman compete for a spot in the Gold medal final. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

The afternoon begins with medal contests in Equestrian Individual Jumping and Artistic Swimming Duets. Next, Canoeing Sprint qualifiers in Women’s Single 200m and Kayak Single 500m, as well as Men’s Kayak Single 200m and K-2 1000m. Sport Climbing continues with Women’s Combined Bouldering and Speed qualifications. Bryce Wettstein (Encinitas, CA) skates for Gold in Women’s Park Skateboarding. The U.S. Women’s Volleyball team faces the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinal. Then, it’s Women’s 10m Platform Diving.

PRIME

American duo April Ross and Alix Klineman compete against Switzerland LIVE in the Women’s Beach Volleyball semifinal. Track & Field coverage kicks off with qualifying rounds in the Women’s 4×100 relay (LIVE). Then, the Men’s 800m final, plus Noah Lyles competes in the 200m final. Allyson Felix runs in the 400m semifinal, and the Women’s 1500m semifinal will also be decided. Later on in the night, Track & Field is LIVE with Grant Holloway, the reigning world champion favored for Gold in the 110m hurdles. American Will Claye contends for Gold in the Men’s Triple Jump, and Ryan Crouser leads the field in the Men’s Shot Put final. The results of the Men’s 4×100 qualifying are determined. Next up is Diving as Americans Delaney Schnell (Tucson, AZ) and Katrina Young (Shoreline, WA) are featured in LIVE coverage of the Women’s 10m Platform semifinal.

PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

The Australian Women’s Beach Volleyball team faces Latvia in the semifinals.

PRIME PLUS

In Track & Field, the final will include Women’s Steeplechase and Men’s Hammer. Then, it’s the Women’s 1500m semifinal. In Skateboarding, the men will compete in the Park final, and in Canoeing, the Sprint finals in Women’s 200m C-1