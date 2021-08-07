Olympics tonight on NBC Primetime, August 7th

Tonight, Allyson Felix races for history with a star-studded relay team of Tokyo medalists. And Sue Bird leads Team USA in pursuit of their 7th consecutive Olympic Gold – LIVE. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

DAYTIME

The morning, France and ROC compete for Gold in Men’s Volleyball LIVE, followed by the Men’s Handball final. In Wrestling, Sarah Hildebrandt (Grander, IN) vies for Bronze in Women’s 50kg Freestyle, while Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, MD) goes for Gold in Men’s 97kg Freestyle. The United States faces Spain in the Women’s Water Polo Gold medal match. Next, World No. 1 Nelly Korda (Bradenton, FL) is the Gold medal favorite in Women’s Golf. In Rhythmic Gymnastics, medals are awarded in Individual All-Around. Team Free Routine finals in Artistic Swimming are followed by the Team Jumping final in Equestrian . Next it’s Sprint finals in Men’s and Women’s Canoeing, then Norway challenges ROC in the Men’s Beach Volleyball final. Track & Field wraps up the afternoon with the Women’s 10,000m. Americans Emily Sisson (Chesterfield, MO), Alicia Monson (Amery, WI), and Karissa Schweizer (Urbandale, IA) race for Gold.PRIMETIMETrack & Field is LIVE with a race for Gold in Men’s Marathon. Women’s Water Polo is next with Team USA vying for Gold against Spain. Track & Field is back with American Vashti Cunningham (Las Vegas, NV) goes for Gold in the Women’s High Jump, followed by the Men’s Javelin final. Cole Hocker races in the Men’s 1500m final. Then it’s Team USA in both Women’s and Men’s 4×400 relay finals, including Allyson Felix’s history-making moment. In Men’s Diving , Jordan Windle and Brandon Loschiavo compete in the 10m Platform final. Finally, in pursuit of their 7th consecutive Gold, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and the rest of Women’s Team USA Basketball play Japan LIVE.

PRIME PLUS

In Women’s Volleyball, Team USA faces Brazil in the Gold medal match LIVE.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

DAYTIME

The final day of competition begins with Track Cycling finals in Women’s Sprint and Omnium, plus Men’s Keirin. Then, it’s the Group All-Around final in Rhythmic Gymnastics. In Women’s Handball, France faces ROC for Gold, followed by the Men’s Water Polo final between Greece and Serbia. Finally, Team USA competes in a Gold medal match against Brazil in Women’s Volleyball.PRIMETIMETokyo Gold Hour – 7-8pm ETMike Tirico takes a look back at the Games’ most memorable performances and stories, and Jimmy Fallon pops in.Closing Ceremony – 8-10:30pm ETTerry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir host from Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Sunday’s Closing Ceremony includes interviews, profiles, and a countdown of the top five moments of the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, the Jonas Brothers perform an Olympic-inspired edition of their hit “Remember This.”