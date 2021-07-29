Olympics tonight on NBC Primetime July 29th

Tonight at the Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee looks to become the 5th consecutive American gymnast to win gold in the women’s individual all-around. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

The afternoon begins with finals in Rowing, followed by Men’s Water Polo, whenU.S. faces Italy. In Cycling, it’s the BMX Men’s and Women’s quarterfinals, where reigning world champion, Alise Willoughby (St. Cloud, MN) represents the U.S. in the women’s event. In Women’s Canoeing, it’s the C-1 Slalom Final. Next in Women’s Volleyball, undefeated U.S. takes on Turkey. Then, qualifying heats continue in Swimming, with the Women’s 800m freestyle, Men’s 100m butterfly, and more.

PRIMETIME

The night starts with the Women’s All-Around. Biles’ withdrawal throws the door wide open for a new women’s all-around champion. In Swimming, Ryan Murphy aims for his second consecutive gold in the Men’s 200m backstroke. Lilly King and Annie Lazor contend for the Gold in the Women’s 200m breaststroke. Medals will be also awarded in the Women’s 100m freestyle, and Men’s 200m individual medley. Next Track & Field appears in Primetime, with first rounds in Women’s 800m, Men’s 400m hurdle, and Women’s 100m.





PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

In Women’s Rugby, U.S. competes against Australia.



PRIME PLUS

A mix of Swimming Semi-Finals and Track & Field qualifying rounds… and in Cycling, it’s the Finals for BMX Racing.