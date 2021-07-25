Olympics tonight on NBC Primetime

PRIMETIME Women’s Gymnastics – The U.S. team of Simone Biles (24 – Spring TX), Suni Lee (18 – St. Paul, MN), Jordan Chiles (20 – Vancouver, WA), and Grace McCallum (18 – Isanti, MN) will compete as a team in the qualifying round. Fellow Americans MyKayla Skinner (24 – Gilbert, AZ) and Jade Carey (21 – Phoenix, AZ) will compete as individuals. Individually, Biles is expected to live up to her hype, and then some. She is capable of winning a medal in each of the six events.



• Men’s Gymnastics – The U.S. men qualified in 4th place, and although they are not expected to medal, a 4th place finish would be the best U.S. team finish since winning Bronze in 2008 in Beijing. Three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak (Newport Beach, CA) and 2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone (Summerville, GA) were the top two Americans in all-around, and both advanced to Wednesday’s final. In addition, four out of the five U.S. men each qualified for a single individual apparatus final.



• Women’s Swimming – Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, MD) is set to compete in the women’s 400m freestyle. Defending Gold, Ledecky may have the toughest challenge of her career against Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. Canadian Summer McIntosh age 14, her country’s youngest athlete in Tokyo, also has an outside chance at a medal. She was described by Swimming World as reminiscent of “a young Katie Ledecky.”



• Men’s Swimming – Caeleb Dressel is expected to star in both the 4X100-meter freestyle and the 4X100-meter medley relays with his teammates. He won gold in both events in 2016. American Michael Andrew is a medal contender in the 100m breaststroke.



PRIME PLUS In a sport making its Olympic debut, the women’s Skateboarding Street final will be presented live tonight at 12:05 am ET (following late local news)/8:30 pm PT on NBC.

DAYTIME • Men’s Basketball – The U.S. team is looking to win a 4th consecutive gold medal. Kevin Durant (Washington, D.C. – Brooklyn Nets) and Damian Lillard (Oakland, CA – Portland Trail Blazers), and Jayson Tatum (St. Louis, MO – Boston Celtics) headline the team, which faced significant turnover in recent weeks due to injury and Covid. Their biggest threats: reigning world champion Spain, and Australia, a dark horse gold medal contender.



• Skateboarding is on the program for the first time in Olympic history beginning with the men’s street competition. American Nyjah Huston (26 – Davis, CA) is the gold medal favorite. Huston is a six-time Street League world champion and a 13-time X Games winner; 10 of those 13 wins in Street.



ALREADY AIRED THIS MORNING

• 3×3 Basketball – In one of the newest Olympic sports, the U.S. women opened pool play on Saturday with two wins. They beat France, 17-10, in their opening match and cruised to a 21-9 win over Mongolia. When Pool play resumed this morning on NBC, the U.S. women beat Romania 22-11 and Russia 20-16.

