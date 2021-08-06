Primetime Olympics on NBC, August 6th

Tonight, Allyson Felix can join Carl Lewis as the most decorated Olympian in U.S. Track & Field history. And Kevin Durant and Team USA go for Gold LIVE in the men’s basketball final. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Friday’s coverage begins with Men’s and Women’s Sprint Qualifiers in Canoeing. Then, USA competes in Equestrian Team Jumping. In Artistic Swimming, it’s Team Technical Routine qualifications. Evita Griskenas (Orland Park, IL) and Laura Zeng (Libertyville, IL) represent the U.S. in Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around qualifying, followed by Brooke Raboutou (Boulder, CO) vying for Gold in the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined final. Women’s Volleyball wraps up the afternoon with a semifinal against Serbia.



PRIME

Track & Field begins with the Women’s Marathon in Sapporo. Men’s Diving is next with Americans Jordan Windle (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and Brandon Loschiavo (Huntington Beach, CA) competing in the 10m Platform preliminary. Track & Field is back with Allyson Felix going for Gold in the Women’s 400m final. Felix also joins Gabby Thomas in the Women’s 4x100m relay final. Elle Purrier-St. Pierre (Montgomery, VT) and Cory McGee (Pass Christian, MS) race in the Women’s 1500m final. Medals are also awarded in the Men’s 4x100m and Men’s 5000m. Basketball is LIVE and it wraps up the night with Kevin Durant and the U.S. team aiming for its fourth consecutive Gold.



PRIME PLUS

In Men’s Beach Volleyball, ROC takes on Norway in the Gold medal match.