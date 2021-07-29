Video clips from day 6 of Olympic Competition

Bobby Finke stuns the competition with an impressive gold medal showing in the 800m free.

Caeleb Dressel delivered a monumental, Olympic record effort in the men’s 100m freestyle for his first individual gold medal.

China wins the 4x200m freestyle relay, but Katie Ledecky shines as the U.S. takes silver. All three medalists broke the world record.

Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.

In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.