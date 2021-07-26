What’s on tonight during Olympic Primetime?

Tonight, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team eyes on a spot on the podium, and it’s a big night in the pool with Olympic champions and rising stars going for gold. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

PRIMETIME

Swimming – Katie Ledecky will swim two prelims tonight: 200m freestyle in which Ledecky defends her gold, and the 1500m freestyle where Ledecky holds the world record. Lilly King vies for gold in the 100m breaststroke, while Regan Smith on the women’s team and Ryan Murphy on the men’s are the USA’s best hope in the100m backstroke.



Men’s Gymnastics – The U.S. team competes, led by three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak (Newport Beach, CA). Brody Malone (Summerville, GA), is undefeated in major domestic all-around competitions this year, winning the 2021 NCAA title, U.S. title, and Olympic Trials.



Also in prime tonight: Men’s Synchronized Platform Diving and the Women’s Triathalon final.



PRIME PLUS

And then in the Prime Plus, it’s US Women’s Volleyball against China.

Also tonight in Prime West (Pacific time zone only), USA Men’s Rugby plays South Africa.



DAYTIME

Water Polo – Maggie Steffens goes for the goals record, as the U.S. faces China.



We’ll also have the final in Men’s Slalom Canoeing, the women’s final in Skateboarding Street, Women’s 3 x 3 Basketball against China, and more qualifying heats in swimming. Also today in Beach Volleyball it’s Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil v. Latvia in the women’s qualifying round.



TUESDAY The U.S. will face Japan for the gold medal in Softball on Tuesday night. But first, they play Japan today in the final game of group play, with the winner getting home-field advantage in tomorrow’s gold medal final.