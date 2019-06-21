Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Chance of Light Snow Monday Afternoon to Evening
Video
Man carrying own severed arm saved
Man hit and killed by car was father of NFL player
Pregnant women with COVID-19 face greater risk of premature births and infant death
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Bills lose heartbreaker to Chiefs in OT, 42-36
Joe Gilbert & Bucs fall to Rams on late field goal in NFC divisional round
Man hit and killed by car was father of NFL player
Niagara Falls to be lit in red, white and blue for the Bills
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Jump Start to Living Well
Jump Start to Living Well 082321
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 2
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 3
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 4
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 5
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 6
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Fit Happens
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 7
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 7
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 8
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 9
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 10
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 11
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 12
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 13
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 14
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 15
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 16
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 17
Video
Jump Start to Living Well 082321
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 2
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 3
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 4
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 5
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 6
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Fit Happens
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 7
Video
Jump Start to Living Well Ep 7
Video
Jump Start to Living Well: Falling back into fitness
Video
Jump Start to Living Well: Heather calls out Grant
Video
Jump Start to Living Well – Fact vs. Fiction Round 2
Video
Jump Start to Living Well – Fact vs. Fiction
Video
More Jump Start to Living Well
Click for Interactive Radar
Trending Now
Police looking for catalytic converter thief; asking public for help
Video
New York State COVID update continue decline on Sunday, Jan. 23
Guinea pigs abandoned in laundry basket on riverbank
Man carrying own severed arm saved
Elmira man arrested for August assault; released
Video
Avoca man arrested for four burglaries in less than a month
Video
Cornell Law Professor files lawsuit against NYDOH, calling COVID-19 treatment guidelines “racial discrimination”
Video
Pregnant? First Trimester Warning Signs to Never Ignore
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/22/22)
Video
Historic Schuyler County chapel changes ownership