The 18 Storm Team is looking for the next Junior Weathercaster! Is your kid smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Well, we have a position for them! If you have a child between the ages 5 and 12 years old who wants to show off their weather knowledge, then we want to hear from you. Fill out the entry form below – entrants must be 18 years or older.

One random winner will be chosen per month. The winner, along with their parent or guardian, will be invited to the WETM station as our guest and will be able to watch a live filming of our 6pm News, receive a station tour, and then film their Junior Weathercaster segment. That segment will then be aired during our 5:30 pm newscast on Friday.

Who knows, maybe your child could be the next star of the Twin Tiers!

