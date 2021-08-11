Skip to content
Transition of Power
Advocates push for #NYBOLD agenda as Hochul steps up to lead the state
Video
The Hochul agenda: Top priorities for incoming NY governor include kids back in classrooms, rent relief
Video
Hochul suggests ‘universal’ mask mandate for students to return to school
Video
A week to go until Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York’s first female governor
Video
Leaders Look To Incoming Governor Hochul for Economic Development, Relief Across the Southern Tier
More Transition of Power Headlines
Hochul narrows search for New York’s lieutenant governor
Video
New York’s next lieutenant governor will be from NYC, Hochul says
Video
Hochul eyeing permanent role in Albany
Video
Hochul: I’ll run for governor after finishing Cuomo’s term
Video
Female power shift in Albany as Hochul prepares to take office
Video
Hochul plans to run for governor after finishing Cuomo’s term: ‘I am prepared for this’
Local lawmakers look forward to working with Hochul as governor
Video
WNY cheering on Kathy Hochul as first female governor of New York: ‘A breath of fresh air for the state’
Video
Poll: Many New Yorkers have never heard of soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul
Video
Kathy Hochul: A look back at her policy history
Video
Trending Now
Local residents protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Wisner Park
Video
Full FDA approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could come Monday, report says
State of Emergency still in effect for multiple towns in Steuben County
Video
Hard hit hospitality industry could see relief with proposed federal funding
Video
First look at Jasper-Troupsburg High School after historic flooding
Video
Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?
Video
Chemung County COVID-19 Dashboard
Will more return to work when unemployment benefits end? Early data shows maybe not
Video
Kids from Addison Little League Fall Ball help Woodhull flood victims
Video
Car crashes into Vincenzo's Pizzeria
Video