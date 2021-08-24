Focus Turns to 2022 as Incumbent Gov. Hochul Eyes State’s Highest Office

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – As former Governor Andrew Cuomo departs from his mansion after leading New York for over a decade, Governor Kathy Hochul is stepping into the state’s highest office and eyeing a run for governor come 2022.

Hochul took office at the stroke of midnight, becoming New York’s first female governor. She was sworn in by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, at the State Capitol in Albany.

Despite just taking the oath of office, Hochul has already announced she will seek re-election in New York’s Gubernatorial race next November.

“I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again,” Hochul told NBC News. “Right now. I need their faith, I need their prayers and I need their support to make sure we can get this right. I am confident they’ll see I fight like hell every single day.”

Hochul is already going into 2022 with an advantage — she has a war chest of roughly $1.7 million. She has yet to announce her Lieutenant Governor.

Currently, Hochul is the only Democratic candidate throwing her hat in next year’s race. Other high-profile Democrats — like Kirstin Gillibrand and Andrew Yang — were rumored to have been eyeing a run but have since denied those claims.

Republicans Running for Governor of New York in 2022:

Rob Astorino, former Westchester County Executive and gubernatorial nominee in 2014

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Lee Zeldin, Congressman (NY-01)

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli

Contractor and podcast host Derrick Gibson

Cuomo announced this month that he will not seek re-election.