Governor Hochul set to visit area Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – For the first time as governor of New York, Kathy Hochul will return to the Southern Tier on Friday.

According to her office, the governor will visit Big Flats to deliver remarks at Corning Inc. Hochul is then set to travel up to Watkins Glen International to visit the Finger Lakes Beer Festival.

This is the first time a sitting governor has come to Chemung County in quite some time. Hochul made many trips to our area as lieutenant governor.

18 News will have full coverage of Governor Hochul’s visit to the Southern Tier throughout the day.