Hochul announces administration appointments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced several new appointments to her administration on Wednesday.

“To build New York back better than it was before and deliver real change for New Yorkers, we need the best and brightest minds working together to solve the most important issues we face as a state,” Hochul said in a written statement. “These talented individuals from diverse backgrounds have the skills, knowledge, and experience that we need to move this state forward, and I look forward to working with them.”