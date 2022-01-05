Hochul proposes return of alcohol to go, tax credits for pandemic purchases

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to reinstate New York’s alcohol-to-go option that was instituted in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York State Liquor Authority’s guidance for alcohol-to-go ended on June 24, 2021, after more than a year of being in place to help bars and restaurants that could not support indoor dining during the pandemic.

Governor Hochul called the alcohol-to-go ability a “key revenue stream during the lean times last year.”

In the previous alcohol-to-go guidance any on-premises licensee and any manufacturing licensee with on-premises retail privileges were allowed to sell for off-premises consumption any alcoholic beverages that it is able to sell for on-premises consumption under the law

The Governor also announced plans to implement a tax credit for bars and restaurants that made COVID-19 related purchases such as outdoor heating and outdoor seating.

“So cheers New York,” exclaimed Hochul.