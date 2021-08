WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York’s first female governor, her name has already taken the place of Andrew Cuomo’s on the Watkins Glen State Park sign.

The change happened early Tuesday morning, but it is unclear if it is a temporary sign or if a more permanent one with Hochul’s name will be installed.

18 News is looking into name changes on parks around the state and what it could cost.