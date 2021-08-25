State Senator Brian Benjamin reportedly picked as Lt. Gov.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Democratic State Senator Brian Benjamin from Harlem has reportedly been appointed as Kathy Hochul’s Lieutenant Governor.

The news broke when fellow state Senator Jamaal Bailey tweeted his congratulations to Benjamin.

All about the Benjamins about to be played on a statewide level! As we reimagine New York, we continue to move forward with the best. Huge congrats to my brother @NYSenBenjamin and his wonderful family on this well-deserved appointment as our new Lieutenant Governor! #HarlemWorld pic.twitter.com/maeYZwSPDT — Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) August 25, 2021

The New York Times also posted that Benjamin was chosen by Hochul Wednesday morning, saying “someone familiar with the decision” confirmed the news.

According to Nexstar contributor Henry Rosoff, Democratic Party leaders in the Bronx have also confirmed this.

Neither Governor Hochul nor Benjamin have confirmed or denied the announcement. 18 News will continue to follow this story.