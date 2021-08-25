State Senator Brian Benjamin reportedly picked as Lt. Gov.

The Hochul Administration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Democratic State Senator Brian Benjamin from Harlem has reportedly been appointed as Kathy Hochul’s Lieutenant Governor.

The news broke when fellow state Senator Jamaal Bailey tweeted his congratulations to Benjamin.

The New York Times also posted that Benjamin was chosen by Hochul Wednesday morning, saying “someone familiar with the decision” confirmed the news.

According to Nexstar contributor Henry Rosoff, Democratic Party leaders in the Bronx have also confirmed this.

Neither Governor Hochul nor Benjamin have confirmed or denied the announcement. 18 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now