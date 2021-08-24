ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m.

Hochul is the 57th governor of New York, with her tenure starting just after midnight in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her new position breaks a glass ceiling as is the Empire State’s first woman governor.

Some positions in her administration have already been appointed. Hochul has assured New Yorkers of a smooth transition of power.

Hochul took called on members of the press for questions, assuring viewers that she will prioritize brevity in public addresses. She said she plans to more fully address plans and for her administration at another address later on Tuesday, at 3 p.m.

“I want people to believe in their government again. It’s important to me that people have faith.”

Asked about investigations into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “I’m going to leave that in the hands of the Assembly,” Hochul answered, “and allow them to do their work.”

A question about rental relief prompted Hochul to say it is one of her top priorities. She said she will take a multifaceted approach to assess and disburse federal housing relief that has been slow to come from the state. “It’s absolutely unnecessary,” she said.

One member of the press asked her about working with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio. “It will be just full cooperation. I need his best and brightest integrated with my best and brightest.” She said this kind of approach is how she will deal with running the state of New York. “This is what collaboration looks like.”