Hochul talks infrastructure at Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alongside Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about infrastructure from Albany International Airport Monday morning.

Hochul spoke about some of the benefits headed to New York once Pres. Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. She ran down several “long overdue” totals incoming to the Empire State, including:

More than $14 billion for roads and bridges

$10.5 billion for transit systems

$3 billion for clean water

$100 million for broadband deployment

Hundreds of millions of dollars for climate resiliency projects

$28.6 million for Albany Airport, to modernize runways and reduce noise

Hochul said that the funding very likely means there will be no service cuts or fair hikes to the Metro Transit Authority downstate.

Afterward, Hochul headed to Washington D.C., where she’d been invited by Biden. “If you catch me on the end of the day, I hope to have a big bag of money in my hands, bringing it back for the state of New York,” she quipped.