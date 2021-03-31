COVID-19, One Year Later: Local churches walk by faith

Lessons Learned

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – This week is Holy Week for Christians around the world. Unlike last year, this year the faithful can join together in worship at their local churches. They’re able to do so with covid safe restrictions approved by the state.

As we continue to look at lessons learned, one year since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic, our Zach Wheeler takes a look at how one local church continued to minister to its community in the wake of a global pandemic.

You can watch his special report in the video above.

