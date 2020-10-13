Let’s Make Art Digital Series

18 News’ Zach Wheeler is embarking on a new journey. In his brand new digital series “Let’s Make Art,” Zach takes on the challenge of learning how to paint like a professional artist.

He’s enlisted the help of renowned local artist and teacher – Marc Rubin. Follow as Marc guides Zach as he learns the classical technique of oil painting.

You can learn too! We encourage you to try your hand at painting. We’ll be posting tips right here and ways you can share your works of art.

So join Zach Wheeler and – “Let’s Make Art”