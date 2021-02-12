Let’s Make Art, Episode 3: Oil painting on masonite wood

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In the latest episode of “Let’s Make Art,” local artist Marc Rubin explains to Zach Wheeler why he uses masonite wood to paint on. Zach will also be using the wood to paint his painting on.

Marc also explains how he prepares the wood by using gesso. Gesso has been used by artists for centuries. Marc paints it on the wood first, priming the surface.

Many artists use white gesso to prime. However, Marc choices a color that represents the style of the 16th-century artists – who painted on wood. The color is a rich, almost burnt orange.

You can check it out for yourself, and learn more in this week’s edition of “Let’s Make Art.”