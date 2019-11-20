Diabetic eye disease, one local woman’s story of determination to continue to see

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM-TV) – November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and 18 News is continuing to bring you life-saving information about the diseases.

Did you know that diabetes puts you at risk for eye diseases such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma? Those conditions often have no early warning signs, according to Guthrie Ophthalmologist Dr. Jedediah McClintic. If you have diabetes, a yearly comprehensive eye exam can protect you from vision loss and blindness.

In this 18 News digital exclusive, we meet one local woman who’s working with the team at Guthrie to better her sight after being diagnosed with diabetic eye disease.

You’ll also hear from Guthrie Ophthalmologist Dr. Jedediah McClintic on the warning signs and symptoms of diabetic eye disease.

Check out this video: