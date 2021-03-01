ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is Baby Sleep Day.

The Pediatric Sleep Council is declaring March 1st baby sleep day as a way to bring awareness that sleep is a necessity for babies.

“Sleep is as important to a small infant as it is to any other human being and in infants, more so, because you’re dealing with a human being whose brain is in the first stages of development and appropriate sleep patterns are a vital part of that babies’ brain development,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gardner, Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Arnot Health.

A baby’s sleep is one of the most critical parts of their development.

There are many different methods to get a baby to fall asleep.

Tips to get your baby to sleep better throughout the night:

Time each nap.

2. Make sure your baby is fully fed.

3. Keep a daily routine.