Facts around miscarriages

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Miscarriages can be extremely painful for families that are expecting a newborn especially for the mother.

News broke yesterday that Alec Baldwin’s wife experienced a miscarriage. The couple shared publicly about their miscarriage four months into her pregnancy.



We asked Deb Wade, Midwife, at Arnot Medical Center what would be the main cause of a miscarriage. She said more often it is genetic, but there are ways to prevent this from happening.



“Stop smoking, smoking is a big factor for miscarriages,” Wade explained. “They can get healthy if they have a chronic illness, they can get their chronic illness into the best space, for instance, diabetes.”



Wade also pointed out that many women don’t tell friends and family about their pregnancy within the first twelve weeks. But that it’s important to let a person close to you know so that if you do miscarry a support system is available.

Unfortunately, one in four pregnancies in the United States end in miscarriages and they are even more common as the mother gets older.