TULSA, Oklahoma — Branden Grace earned the lowest-ever score for an LIV Golf event on Friday, posting a 61 (nine under par) during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Tulsa event.

“It was nice to just keep on hitting good shots and give myself some chances, and then make a few putts,” Grace said. “And as soon as I start making putts, then I free up and then I go. That was the situation today.”

Grace finished with a two-shot lead over competitors Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele.

“[I] just kept getting good shot after good shot there, was aggressive when I needed to, hit good shots when I needed to, and managed to finish off with some good putts.”

Thanks in part to Grace’s performance on Friday, he and his teammates in Stinger GC now have a 17-stroke lead going into Saturday’s round.

“It’s good to see the guys playing well, and we’re contending,” Grace said. ”This is where we want to be at, and, you know, we’re all very hungry to get that first win.”

The second round of LIV Golf Tulsa starts Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app, or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online. Check your program guide for station numbers and availability.