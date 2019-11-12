Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
WATCH: Alex Trebek chokes up over heartfelt message from “Jeopardy!” contestant
Top Stories
Report details discovery of dead actor, dog in rural Oregon
Snow in Steuben County
NY launches hate crime probe of Syracuse U graffiti
Accomplished college gymnast dies after suffering spinal cord injury in training
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 11/11
Pirates legend Manny Sanguillen visits Twin Tiers Comic Con
Corning’s Fisher wins Athlete of The Week
Avoca girls soccer prepares for state semifinals
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
Chase for the Championship
The Daily Pledge
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Live
Trending Now
Report details discovery of dead actor, dog in rural Oregon
WATCH: Alex Trebek chokes up over heartfelt message from “Jeopardy!” contestant
Accomplished college gymnast dies after suffering spinal cord injury in training
Community Foundation sets up 24-hour give back day called FLXGives
Weather
Closings and Delays
Elmira Cam
Watch the skies: UFOs in the Twin Tiers
Interactive Radar
Snow in Steuben County