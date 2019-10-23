2019 PA absentee ballot application due before Halloween

Pa, (WTAJ) — In 2019, a lot of companies will let you make time to go vote, in addition to most polling places opening up around 7 a.m. and not closing until 7 or 8 p.m… but sometimes life happens and you can’t make it, for whatever reason.

Pennsylvania has an absentee ballot for anyone living in the commonwealth to apply for. Just remember a few things:

Pennsylvania HAS TO have your application submitted in the county office by 5:00 PM on October 29, 2019, for this year’s municipal election. In Pennsylvania, you HAVE TO apply for an absentee ballot for EVERY election. Applying once does not give you the ability to submit an absentee ballot every year.

To apply, you can visit the link provided by clicking the headline below: