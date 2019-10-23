Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

2019 PA absentee ballot application due before Halloween

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Vote Here Sign Voters Voting-159532.jpg26935149

Pa, (WTAJ) — In 2019, a lot of companies will let you make time to go vote, in addition to most polling places opening up around 7 a.m. and not closing until 7 or 8 p.m… but sometimes life happens and you can’t make it, for whatever reason.

Pennsylvania has an absentee ballot for anyone living in the commonwealth to apply for. Just remember a few things:

  1. Pennsylvania HAS TO have your application submitted in the county office by 5:00 PM on October 29, 2019, for this year’s municipal election.
  2. In Pennsylvania, you HAVE TO apply for an absentee ballot for EVERY election. Applying once does not give you the ability to submit an absentee ballot every year.

To apply, you can visit the link provided by clicking the headline below:

Pensylvania absentee ballot application.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now