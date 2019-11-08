Bath Volunteer Fire Department presents new Ladder truck and Police car

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano came to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department for the presentation of the new Ladder truck and Police car that they secured a State and Municipal Facilities grant to the total of $700,000.

$29,000 of the grant paid for the patrol car and the balance of $671,000 went to the ladder truck which cost $964,402. The remainder was bonded but with paying for the truck upfront saved the village $30,039 and brought the total cost of the truck down to $934,363.

The new ladder truck was needed to replace the current one which is nearly 32 years old and can no longer be certified without the considerable cost of having to remove the entire ladder from the truck and having it completely x-rayed for cracks and fatigue. After that cost it is still a 32-year-old truck and would need to be maintained. It is currently for sale and the money from that sale will go back to the village.

At the presentation Senator O’Mara, Assemblyman Palmesano, Bath Mayor von Hagn and Bath town Supervisor Ron Smith all spoke of their gratitude to all the volunteer first responders in Bath, Savona and Kanona as well as the Village Police officers for their dedication and putting their lives on the line for the safety of the Bath community.

“I recognized very early in my tenure as Mayor that the purchase and funding of a Ladder Truck was going to be a very heavy lift for the residents in the Bath area,” said Mayor von Hagn.

“We are responsible for the safety and welfare of the residents and businesses of the Village and Town of Bath,” said Bath Fire Chief Matt Glashauser. “Equipment such as this ladder truck Senator O’Mara and Assemblyman Palmesano secured this funding for is imperative for the safety of our downtown business district and the people in our multi-story residential buildings and hotels. We are extremely grateful for their dedication to serve the people of our community by reducing a huge financial burden to only one third of the cost. Our job as firefighters is a hard one, but it could not be done without the support from our Village Board and the State of New York,” continued Glashauser.

Pictured from left to right: Bath Village Police Chief Chad Mullen, Bath Village Mayor William von Hagn, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Philip A. Palmesano, Bath Town Supervisor Ron Smith, and Bath Fire Chief Matt Glashauser.

A large check was given to the village officials to represent the grant of $700,000. Many different media were at the event as well as members of the community, firefighters and police officers. A group photo was also taken in front of the new ladder truck.