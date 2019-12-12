Community Meeting on plans for Station 8 in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A (WETM) – The Station 8 fire department caught fire back in July of this year, officials say they lost three fire trucks and the building was drastically damaged.

A meeting will be held on Thursday, December 19 to discuss the rebuilding plans for Station 8 in Lawrenceville.

The officers at the Lawrenceville fire department and the board of directors are working diligently to rebuild their fire station.