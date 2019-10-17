Dangers with fall leaves

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) Anytime there’s a significant rainfall occurring travel certainly becomes a bit more challenging, but an added issue this time of year is the leaves on the road.

The average distance it takes for a vehicle traveling around 40 mph to stop on a dry road is about 80 feet.

The stopping distance increases to 160 feet on a wet road, but when it’s wet and there are leaves on top of the road the distance to stop jumps up to around 250 feet!

Bottom line, when traveling over the coming days and weeks ahead in the rain or shortly after a rainfall, be extra careful and give yourself more distance between your car and the car in front of you.

Leaf pickup in Elmira starts November 4th and runs through December 13th.

In Hornell pick up started already. Leaves are to be bagged and set next to the curb.

And finally, the Mansfield borough leaf pickup program for the fall began this week and will conclude in November.

Leaves will be picked up Monday through Wednesday each of those weeks. Leaves may be raked to the street, gutter or curb.