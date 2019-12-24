Free Christmas Meals around the area

This time of the year when many people are sharing time with family, there are some that don’t have family in the area or for other reasons are alone. There are multiple locations that are providing free Christmas dinner to anyone who is interested. Here are the ones that we have been made aware of.

Today December 24th between 12-2 pm, First Arena will open its doors for anyone who needs a hot meal. The Elmira Enforcers will have a hot Christmas meal available for anyone in need. The Enforcers will also be handing out clothing collected during their Stuff the Bus campaign. Local barbers and beauticians will be providing hair cuts. To watch an interview with Robbie Nichols with additional information watch here.

Tomorrow on Christmas Day the Elmira Community Kitchen located at 160 High St. will be providing a Christmas Dinner between 2 – 3 pm, The doors will open at 1:30 pm for eggnog.

On Christmas Day the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Hall will be hosting a free dinner from noon to 2 pm. Dinner will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, desserts, and beverages. The dinner is open to all and is absolutely free! For more information about this event visit here.

Also on Christmas Day at the Deane Center, located at 104 Main St in Wellsboro between noon and 3 pm, everyone is invited to a Christmas Dinner. If you are not able to make it out, the sponsors are happy to offer a free courtesy shuttle, however, reservations for the shuttle are required (see contact information below). Everyone is invited, including kids, neighbors and even out of town guests. A Christmas gift will be given to all who attend. For more information or to make shuttle reservations, email contact@wellsborovineyard.org or call (570)723-8463.