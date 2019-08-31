Hidden Landmarks: The Mark Twain study

Lets take a look at this weeks hidden landmark. In this episode of Hidden Landmarks. Our host area realtor J.D Iles takes us to Elmira college and gives us a peak inside what mark twain’s life may have been like.

Our glimpse into history starts at the study that Mark Twain spent over 20 years writing his most important and recognized works in.

Some of his greatest accomplishments include stories like The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Life on the Mississippi, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur Court, and The Prince and the Pauper. And there are so many other books and short essays that are tied to the Mark Twin name.

So, whats one of the first questions JD answers for us? Well the first , the study isn’t exactly hidden. Its right in the middle of campus, right off of college ave. Well, things that are HIDDEN are sometimes concealed in plain site. What is hidden, however is the story behind the study as well as the structure design meeting meaning. The study was designed to resemble two things – one is very well known. Take listen to learn more on the study that birthed so many great stories and ideas.