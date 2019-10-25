Registration for the 2019 Selfless Elf 5k is now open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The annual “Selfless Elf 5K” race, hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, helps raise awareness about food insecurity in our area.

“The Selfless Elf is a family-friendly event where the community can come out and run/walk a closed course in Thorne Street Park, in the Village of Horseheads,” said Katherine Strawser, the Community Engagement Manager.

Registration is open until November 19 or until all slots are filled. Every registration includes a T-shirt. There is also a ‘very important elf’ upgrade that includes a long sleeve tech shirt, striped elf socks, a light-up neckless, headband, and more!

Registration fees are $35 for ages 13 and older and $20 for 12 and younger. For those interested in the ‘VIE’ upgrade, it’s $50 for adults and $35 for children 12 and younger.

The funds help provide for those who are food insecure, “to make sure those individuals are receiving food on their tables and can go about their lives uninterrupted,” Strawser said.

The race starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Thorne Street Park. The park is the starting and finishing point for the race.

The Food Bank states about 72,000 people struggle with food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

To register or for more information, visit the race website for more details.