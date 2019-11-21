Religious teachings set to take place at the Congregation Kol Ami

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Professor Amy-Jill Levine spoke with 18 News’ on her reception and book signing at the Kol Ami Synagogue.

That is where she will be touching on “Agreeing to disagree: How Jews and Christians read scriptures differently.

The event is free and open to the public from 7:30 p.m -8:30 p.m on Thursday, November 21.

The Synagogue is located at 1008 W. Water St in West Elmira.

Amy-Jill Levine is a Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.