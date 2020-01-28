Run and Kicks for Kids event at Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new student-led event is coming to the Elmira area in the wake of Spring 2020. It’s called Run and Kicks for Kids and is being held on Saturday, May 2.

“It’s an event that we’re hosting on the Elmira College campus, just to really promote healthy lifestyles for children in the Elmira area,” said Evelyn Schoenberger, Founder and Executive Chair of Run and Kicks for Kicks.

“I was an asthmatic child so I always felt limited to what I could do as a kid growing up so I really just want kids nowadays to feel fearless and not afraid to conquer the world,” Schoenberger said.

The college is partnering up with the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for this event and all proceeds will benefit the Pediatric and Maternity units at Arnot Ogden.

“It’s really exciting to be apart of an event like this,” said Jamie Palmieri, Perinatal Clinical Coordinate at Arnot Ogden. “I think it’s a great idea, it gets Arnot’s name out there, our unit’s name, and Elmira’s name out there.”

This is the first Kicks for Kids event that’s being hosted. The NICU Coordinator and Pediatric Coordinator at Arnot, Maureen Walker told 18 News “It’s really an awesome experience to work with this young student body.”

The event is being held in parts of Elmira College’s campus such as the soccer field and in front of the Gannett Library. There will be a 5-k run, kids run, soccer games, and awards for participants.

18 News also spoke with the President of Elmira College, Chuck Lindsay, who says an event like this is a really great way to connect with the community, making Run and Kicks for Kids a fantastic event.

“We have a community service program on campus but I think Evelyn has kicked this up to the next level,” said Lindsay. “There’s so much enthusiasm about this, and the opportunity for leadership…I think she demonstrated that she’s a real student leader.”

He continued to say that any other student who has a passion for an idea like this should pursue it.

“I say go for it! We’re open to being flexible for them to really pursue whatever that passion is,” said Lindsay.

Registration is now open! If you would like to volunteer and help out at the event, or if you would like to register, you can do so by clicking here.