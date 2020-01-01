Three-car accident closes intersection in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police and fire crews responded to a three-car accident that happened around noon on the intersection of North Main Street and West Water Street in downtown Elmira.

A young female driver was behind the wheel of a black sedan, which suffered major damage. A black pickup truck and a white SUV were also involved.

No one has been transported to the hospital, according to a member of the Elmira Fire Department.

Police on the scene could not comment on whether or not any tickets or charges will be filed.

West Water Street was closed for a period of time but traffic is now moving through parts of the intersection.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more as information becomes available.

