“Visionary Link” host networking event to inspire those in the community

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM-TV)- Today the community came together for an afternoon of networking ideas and engaging in making the future brighter for members of the city of Elmira.



From 2-4:30 p.m locals from around the city took part in connecting with creators and entrepreneurs, the networking and envisioning event took place inside the community room at the new Libertad Apartments here in Elmira. Local self-starting community members from musicians to entrepreneurs were on a panel to share experiences in their career professions.



” Visionary Link” event planners Isaiah Robinson and Mark Watson strive to make more events like this happen in the future.