12 Nights of Packing for Arctic League starting tonight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning by Arctic League Packing Director John Corsi and Ron Herman to announce the 1st night of packing for the Arctic League.

Beginning tonight, December 9th and running through Monday, December 23rd, hundreds of community members across dozens of local organizations will come together to help and begin packing gifts for the boys and girls of Chemung County.

Corsi says they service children from 1-12 years of age in Chemung County. Herman says, “they set up the line for boys and girls, and with the help of 36 groups over 12 nights they pack over a thousand bags filled with hats, gloves and gloves, hygiene kits, m&m’s, books and each child receives 3 toys.”

Herman says, “we have a waiting list for groups to participate in the organization and it’s just amazing to see, the community comes out Christmas morning”. Corsi says on Christmas morning over 500 people come out to pick up 1,500 bags and take the bags to the homes.

Herman says, ” This is what we work for all year, we buy the gifts in the early Spring, they get shipped up here we get everything organized and this is where it all kicks-off, tonight.