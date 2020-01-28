13 New York and 23 Pennsylvania Gordmans Stores Opening on Feb. 18

(WETM-TV)- Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its 13 new stores in New York, and follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local high school in each new store location. (See below for list of cities where stores will open, in addition to the high schools that will be recognized.)

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.

“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President, and CEO of Stage Stores.

“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local high schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of so many New York communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”

As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.

• Free Gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.

• Unrivaled Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards—they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.

• Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.

Below are the 13 New York Gordmans Grand Openings set for February 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. At each store Grand Opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local high school. Store locations and schools are listed below:

• Albion Gordmans: 332 West Avenue- Charles D’Amico High School

• Geneseo Gordmans: 4349 Genesee Valley Plaza in Genesee Valley Shopping Center – Geneseo Middle/High School

• Geneva Gordmans: 333 Hamilton Street in Town & Country Plaza- Geneva High School

• Gouverneur Gordmans: 471 East Main Street- Gouverneur High School

• Hornell Gordmans: 33 Broadway Mall- Hornell Senior High School

• Hudson Gordmans (Town of Greenport): 160 Fairview Avenue, Suite 148 in Fairview Plaza- Hudson Senior High School

• Johnstown Gordmans: 224 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown Mall- Johnstown High School

• Malone Gordmans: 228 West Main Street, Suite 14 in Malone Plaza- Franklin Academy High School

• Newark Gordmans: 800 West Miller Street in Newark Plaza- Newark High School

• Ogdensburg Gordmans: 701 Canton Street in Seaway Shopping Center- Ogdensburg Free Academy

• Oneida Gordmans: 1032 Oneida Plaza Drive- Oneida High School

• Penn Yan Gordmans: 254 Lake Street Plaza- Penn Yan Academy

• Sidney Gordmans: 11 Steiner Road- Sidney Junior/Senior High School

Below are the 23 Pennsylvania Gordmans Grand Openings set for February 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. At each store Grand Opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local high school. Store locations and schools are listed below:

• Belle Vernon Gordmans (Rostraver Township): 460 Tri-County Lane in Tri-County Plaza- Belle Vernon Area High School

• Bradford Gordmans (Foster Township): 1001 Bradford Mall- Bradford Area High School

• Brodheadsville Gordmans (Chestnuthill Township): 1421 Route 209, Suite 122- Pleasant Valley High School

• Carbondale Gordmans: 89 Brooklyn Street- Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School

• Clearfield Gordmans (Lawrence Township): 1800 Daisy Street, Suite 100- Clearfield Area High School

• Covington Township Gordmans: 921 Drinker Turnpike, Suite 18- North Pocono High School

• Ellwood City (Franklin Township): 265 State Route 288- Riverside Beaver County School District

• Erie Gordmans: 3424 Liberty Street- Erie High School

• Honesdale Gordmans (Texas Township): 650 Old Willow Avenue, Suite F in Route 6 Mall- Honesdale High School

• Huntingdon Gordmans (Smithfield Township): 7505 Huntingdon Plaza- Huntingdon Area High School

• Kennett Square Gordmans: 350 Scarlet Road- Kennett High School

• Leechburg Gordmans (Allegheny Township): 451 Hyde Park Road- Leechburg Middle/Senior High School

• Mansfield Gordmans (Richmond Township): 1436 South Main Street- North Penn-Mansfield High School

• Matamoras Gordmans (Westfall Township): 111 Hulst Drive, Suite 715 in Westfall Town Center-Delaware Valley High School

• Meadville Gordmans (Vernon Township): 18910 Park Avenue Plaza- Meadville Area Senior High School