13th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot less than a week away

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News today was joined this morning in studio by Nichole Cocco, Special Event and Annual Giving Officer to talk about the 13th annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot 5k which is presented by Robert Packer Hospital Auxillary will be Thursday, November, 28th from 8-9:30 am. Registration is available at the packet pickup at the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre Campus from 4:30- 6:30 pm on Wednesday or the morning of in front of the Sayre Theatre.

Proceeds raised from this year’s Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot will go towards “Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund”, a fund that assists patients with financial burdens that come with fighting a cancer diagnosis.

Cocco says, “The proceeds will help more than 60 patients in active treatment with a cancer diagnosis pay their household expenses”.

Cocco says currently they have more than 700 runners registered and expect an estimated 800 on race day.

The Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot is the largest race in Bradford County.

For more information visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com