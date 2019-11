CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The 18 News Corning Bureau is preparing for the holidays as the snow begins to fall across the Twin Tiers.

The decorations in our storefront are all thanks to the Corning Gaffer District’s initiative to help decorate for the Holidays.

The front of our Bureau even includes a classic television added to our decorations.

Remember to always feel free to send 18 News pictures of your decorations as we slowly approach the holiday season.