ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) Make-A-Wish® brings a life-changing impact to children battling life-threatening medical conditions in your community. This year the 2019 Walk For Wishes® will be held at Centerway Square in Corning.

You can register online at wny.wish.org or at the event at 9:30 AM. The Walk For Wishes® will start at 10:30 AM.