22nd annual “Together We Dine” community dinner coming up

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 22nd annual “Together We Dine” community dinner will be held on January 20, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. at the Ernie Davis Community Center

The free community dinner in observance of the “A Day On! Not a Day Off!” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service will be at the Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E. Fifth St. in Elmira.

EOP staff and community volunteers will serve and/or deliver a free turkey dinner to the needy, homeless, elderly, persons with disabilities and homebound.

For more information, call 607-734-6174, x232.

This event is provided by EOP Staff in partnership with: Mt. Nebo #82, Eastern Stars Omega #2, NYSEG, Queen City Lodge #174, and Queen City Temple #146