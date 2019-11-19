4th Annual Elmira Handmade Market

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Charlie Todd, Colleen McCall and Ester Yaloz to talk about this years Elmira Handmade Market.

The 4th annual event is going on November 30th from 10 am- 4 pm in the greenhouse at the Chamberlain Acres located at 824 Broadway in Elmira.

Artists Colleen McCall and Ester Yaloz say they got the idea for the Handmade Market after meeting at one in Ithaca, N.Y. After that, they reached out to Charlie Todd and the rest was history.

This year’s Handmade Market will be held on Small Business Saturday and is an opportunity for community members to shop local for things like special juried craft and fine art market items.

The heated greenhouse will be filled with items from local vendors like handmade gifts of pottery, glass, jewelry, painting, fibers, wood, body care and more.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes food truck will also be in attendance serving crab cakes and macroni and cheese.

For more information search for “ElmiraHandmadeMarket” on Facebook.