63rd Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade bringing holiday cheer and excitement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News today was joined this morning in studio by Deb Sullivan, Coordinator for Downtown Elmira Parade, Courtney Shaw from Community Bank N.A., and Jennifer Herrick from Elmira Downtown Development to talk about the 63rd Annual Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade.

The holiday parade has been an Elmira staple since 1956 and a community tradition for the day after Thanksgiving.

The parade which is sponsored by Community Bank N.A, starts at 10 am on Friday, November 29th it starts at the Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street.

There will be new editions to the parade including Star Wars Troopers, Marshall the Fire Dog from Paw Patrol, Shazam, The Wasp, and Captain Marvel. Parade-goers can also look forward to refurbished Minion and Little Mermaid floats and a new Miss Piggy and Smurf float.

Sullivan says there are roughly 32 floats, live bands, hundreds of costume characters as well as fire trucks. Sullivan says the energy of the crowds and characters is something that’s close to her heart. “It’s something my parents took me too and we’ve grown into it and I’ve started working on it and it’s a family-oriented thing”.

Shaw says, “This is one of the longest standing family traditions in Chemung County. Thanksgiving here is big, we have kids who started as kids in this parade that come back and do it and some that have graduated college and moved including a group from New York City that is going to come back and participate in it this year.”

At the end of the day, Jennifer Herrick says that from 5-9 pm at the Holiday Inn they will be holding an Alive After Five. Herrick says, ” I think it’s important to capture everything going on in Elmira, there’s so much positive things happening”.