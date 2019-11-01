ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio by Amy Irvine to talk about the 6th Annual Women’s Financial Conference.

The Southern Tier Women’s Financial Conference was started to talk to women about financial and wellness education in their comfort zone.

This year Irvine says that they have a stellar lineup of women speaking, each year getting better but this year Dr. Barbara O’ Neill and Judith Rowe. Both women are focused on developing other women and cultivating their lives.

Irvine says, “We’d be sitting in meetings with clients and women would say I’m so uncomfortable talking about money, or I feel so uneducated when it comes to talking about money”. So Irvine decided that they needed to change the way women felt and if a group of women get together and talk casually you don’t get that feeling.

Irvine says women-run businesses and booths are set up throughout the day as well as getting wine tasting involved.

Registration is still open at this time, the event is November 16th, starting at 8am and goes through 3:30 PM and will be held at Watson Homestead.