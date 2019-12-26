A Christmas miracle: baby born on the side of Interstate- 81

(WETM) – It is a true Christmas miracle for this mother that could not make it to the hospital in time.

With contractions less than a minute apart, a mother was ready to give birth to her little baby girl.

On this side of Interstate-81, Shanra Bishop called a state trooper to the scene right around mile marker 70 in Paxton Township. First responders rushed to the scene, but the baby was also in a rush to take her first breath.

In just moments, she gave birth to her child on the side of the interstate. The newborn baby was four weeks early and weighs four pounds and five ounces.

Bishop expressed her gratitude for giving birth to a healthy baby even though it was on the side of the highway.