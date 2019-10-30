A Rainbow Shines Through Clara

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brooke Kodish Rutledge, a local author and special education teacher in the Corning School District joined 18 News anchor Matt Paddock this morning to tell a special story about one of her former students… Clara.

The book is about Clara, a previous student of Rutledge’s with autism, now 19, Clara has graduated from Corning-Painted Post High School. Rutledge says the book is the story of Clara’s communication. When the two 1st met Clara spoke in single phrases, she continued to grow to learn to speak in complete sentences. The book focuses on what she went through in her diagnosis and all the people who played a role in helping to get her to where she is today says, Rutledge.

Rutledge says, “Finding your colors within yourself is important and Clara is amazing at that, and that is what inspired me to write this book”.

After hearing Clara sing the song, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, and seeing that progress and seeing her bloom, and inclusion and kindness and seeing that growth is mainly why I wrote this book”. “Clara helped me learn a lot about myself through teaching her,” says, Rutledge.

Clara and Rutledge will be at Cugini on Market Street in Corning, Saturday, November 3rd from 4-7PM to do a book signing. There will be live music and a special treat for anyone who buys the book. Clara who is a famous artist in the district created a thank you card for anyone who buys the book as well as a special surprise. If you can’t make it to the book signing you can also find the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Halo Publishing.